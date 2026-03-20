Manolis Saliakas Injury: Set to return

Saliakas (thigh) is set to return for Sunday's game against Freiburg, according to manager Alexander Blessin. "Karol [Mets] and Manolis [Saliakas] are looking really good; I'm very pleased with their progress. They'll be back against Union Berlin, barring any unforeseen circumstances."

Saliakas returned to training earlier in the week and is set to return after a one-game absence. The midfielder started in his previous seven appearances before sitting out the matchup against Monchengladbach on March 13, so he could return to the XI right away. Saliakas has one goal and three assists across 15 appearances (11 starts) this season.