Manolis Saliakas Injury: Setback pushes return further back

Saliakas (thigh) suffered a setback in his recovery from the muscle injury he picked up against Frankfurt and was working separately with the fitness coach during Wednesday's session, according to Hamburger Morgenpost.

Saliakas had been making surprisingly quick progress after the thigh issue he suffered against Frankfurt and had been on the verge of rejoining team training, making this latest step backward a frustrating development for both player and St. Pauli. The Greek defender will now need more time before being ready to contribute again, and the club will take a more measured approach to his reintegration after the setback. His absence adds to an already stretched defensive situation for the Kiezklub heading into their clash against Bayern. Arkadiusz Pyrka is expected to start again on the right flank until he returns to full speed.