Manolis Saliakas Injury: Suffers structural muscle injury

Saliakas (undisclosed) has been ruled out for the time being with a structural muscle injury, according to the club.

Saliakas had already missed Sunday's defeat against Mainz with muscular problems, and the confirmation of a structural injury is a more serious diagnosis that extends his absence without a specific return timeline. The Greek right-back's unavailability is an additional defensive concern for St. Pauli heading into the final fixtures of their Bundesliga campaign, with Adam Dzwigala expected to continue covering in the back line alongside Arkadiusz Pyrka during his absence.