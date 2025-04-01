Manolis Saliakas News: Credited with assist in loss

Saliakas assisted once to go with three crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Bayern Munich.

Saliakas assisted in St. Pauli's first goal with an exquisite low cross that was tapped home by Elias Saad. Saliakas was a constant threat on the right flank due to his forward runs, and he was rewarded by notching his first assist of the campaign. As a wing-back on a defensive-minded team, though, most of Saliakas' upside should continue to come via his defensive work and crossing totals instead of the end product.