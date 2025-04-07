Manolis Saliakas News: Five shots and seven cross in draw

Saliakas had five shots (one on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Monchengladbach.

Saliakas took five shots, which was his most for the season and attempted seven crosses, which was his second highest amount for the year. So far this season, he has only been able to score one goal and provide one assist and hasn't had a goal involvement in his last seven games.