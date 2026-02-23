Manolis Saliakas News: Provides assist in victory

Saliakas assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Werder Bremen. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 76th minute.

Saliakas set up Joel Chima Fujita's 70th minute winner, whipping in the decisive ball from the right at the exact moment it mattered most. He mixed aggressive forward runs with sharp recovery sprints as Bremen pushed to seize control late, showing real two-way impact down the flank. In a tight game decided by fine margins, his involvement on the match-winning goal was the difference, and he backed it up defensively with two tackles (two won), one interception and three clearances to help lock down the result.