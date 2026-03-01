Manolis Saliakas News: Provides one assist

Saliakas assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Hoffenheim.

Saliakas registered an assist in Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim, setting up Mathias Pereira Lage with a first-half cross. He added a season-high two key passes and two shots while contributing three tackles and three clearances in a strong all-around display. The Greek has now started six consecutive matches, tallying one goal and two assists during that span.