Manolis Saliakas News: Scores on only shot

Saliakas scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Eintracht Frankfurt.

Saliakas took a single shot during Sunday's draw, and it was enough to find the back of the net. It was an excellent performance for the midfielder from an efficiency standpoint, though he hardly touched the ball outside of that goal. Saliakas will remain a limited option for the season finale as St. Pauli often struggle for control.