Manolis Saliakas headshot

Manolis Saliakas News: Takes two shots in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Saliakas had two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund.

Saliakas came off the bench and was limited to seven minutes, but that was enough time for him to muster two shots off target. He's been a regular starter most of the season, and that means he should return to the XI for the upcoming match against Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Manolis Saliakas
FC St. Pauli
