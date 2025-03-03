Manolis Saliakas News: Takes two shots in loss
Saliakas had two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund.
Saliakas came off the bench and was limited to seven minutes, but that was enough time for him to muster two shots off target. He's been a regular starter most of the season, and that means he should return to the XI for the upcoming match against Wolfsburg on Saturday.
