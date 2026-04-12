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Manor Solomon Injury: Could return against Lazio

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Solomon (thigh) has logged multiple full training sessions this week accoring to Sky Italy.

Solomon seemed on track to be back last week, but the training staff was cautious and pushed back his return date. He'll go through one final evaluation on Monday and will most likely be eased into action eventually, but Fiorentina are depleted on the wings without Fabiano Parisi (lower leg) and Albert Gudmundsson (suspension). Solomon has sent in at least one cross in six straight showings, totaling 23 (four accurate) and posting two goals, four shots (two on target) and six chances created during that stretch.

Manor Solomon
Fiorentina
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