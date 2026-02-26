Manor Solomon Injury: Forced off midweek
Solomon left Thursday's UEFA Conference League game versus Jagiellonia early due to a thigh injury, coach Paolo Vanoli announced.
Solomon got hurt in the second half and departed holding the back of his leg. He'll soon take the tests, but the gaffer anticipated him missing Monday's clash with Udinese. Albert Gudmundsson was able to log a few minutes after an ankle injury in this one. Robin Gosens of Jacopo Fazzini would get the nod if the other wingers were unable to start.
