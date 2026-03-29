Manor Solomon Injury: Shakes off injury

Solomon (thigh) returned to full training Saturday, Corriere dello Sport informed.

Solomon has begun ramping up after sitting out the past four fixtures because of a thigh strain and is on track to be back against Verona next Saturday. Robin Gosens and Jack Harrison have substituted for him as of late, with Fabiano Parisi switching positions accordingly. Solomon might be eased into action following a month on the shelf, but he was a regular starter beforehand and has tallied at least one cross in his last five appearances, accumulating 23 deliveries (four accurate), scoring twice and adding four shots (two on target), six chances created and nine corners over that span.