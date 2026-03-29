Manor Solomon headshot

Manor Solomon Injury: Shakes off injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Solomon (thigh) returned to full training Saturday, Corriere dello Sport informed.

Solomon has begun ramping up after sitting out the past four fixtures because of a thigh strain and is on track to be back against Verona next Saturday. Robin Gosens and Jack Harrison have substituted for him as of late, with Fabiano Parisi switching positions accordingly. Solomon might be eased into action following a month on the shelf, but he was a regular starter beforehand and has tallied at least one cross in his last five appearances, accumulating 23 deliveries (four accurate), scoring twice and adding four shots (two on target), six chances created and nine corners over that span.

Manor Solomon
Fiorentina
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Manor Solomon See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Manor Solomon See More
UEFA Euro Qualifiers: Israel vs. Switzerland Preview for Wednesday, Nov. 15
SOC
UEFA Euro Qualifiers: Israel vs. Switzerland Preview for Wednesday, Nov. 15
Author Image
Steven Vinik
November 14, 2023
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 7
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 7
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
September 26, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 7
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 7
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
September 25, 2023
Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2023/24 Season
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2023/24 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
July 31, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2023/24 Season
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2023/24 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
July 31, 2023