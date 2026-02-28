Manor Solomon headshot

Manor Solomon Injury: Will skip some fixtures

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Solomon has been diagnosed with a grade one/two rectus femoris strain in his right thigh, Fiorentina announced.

Solomon had quickly earned a significant role after joining in January but will have to miss four to six weeks to recover. Jack Harrison, Albert Gudmundsson, Jacopo Fazzini and Fabiano Parisi will handle the offensive wings while he's on the mend.

Manor Solomon
Fiorentina
