Manor Solomon Injury: Will skip some fixtures
Solomon has been diagnosed with a grade one/two rectus femoris strain in his right thigh, Fiorentina announced.
Solomon had quickly earned a significant role after joining in January but will have to miss four to six weeks to recover. Jack Harrison, Albert Gudmundsson, Jacopo Fazzini and Fabiano Parisi will handle the offensive wings while he's on the mend.
