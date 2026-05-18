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Manor Solomon News: Dishes out assist versus Juventus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Solomon assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-0 victory against Juventus.

Solomon got the call over Albert Gudmundsson on the left wing for the second consecutive match, led his team in attempts, setting a new season high, and hit Cher Ndour in stride to set up the opening goal. It's his second assist in the season. He has tallied at least one shot, registering four (two on target), one chance created, accumulating 12, and one cross, piling up 16 (six accurate), in three matches on the trot.

Manor Solomon
Fiorentina
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