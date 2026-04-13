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Manor Solomon News: Fit for bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Solomon (thigh) is on the bench for Monday's match against Lazio.

Solomon is no longer injured and is an option Monday after he was a late call, with the attacker only fit enough for the bench. He started in five straight games before the five-game absence and will hope to work back into that role as they close out the season, scoring two goals in nine appearances (five starts) since joining the club.

Manor Solomon
Fiorentina
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