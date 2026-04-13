Manor Solomon News: Fit for bench
Solomon (thigh) is on the bench for Monday's match against Lazio.
Solomon is no longer injured and is an option Monday after he was a late call, with the attacker only fit enough for the bench. He started in five straight games before the five-game absence and will hope to work back into that role as they close out the season, scoring two goals in nine appearances (five starts) since joining the club.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Manor Solomon See More
-
Football Predictions
UEFA Euro Qualifiers: Israel vs. Switzerland Preview for Wednesday, Nov. 15November 14, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 7September 26, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 7September 25, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2023/24 SeasonJuly 31, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2023/24 SeasonJuly 31, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Manor Solomon See More