Manor Solomon News: Imprecise showing versus Pisa

Solomon drew two fouls and generated five crosses (zero accurate), one key pass and one corner in Monday's 1-0 victory over Pisa.

Solomon motored down the flank a few times but couldn't find a teammate in any of his deliveries. He has registered at least one cross in five meetings in a row, totaling 23 (four accurate) and posting two goals, four shots (two on target) and six chances created in that span.