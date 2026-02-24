Manor Solomon headshot

Manor Solomon News: Imprecise showing versus Pisa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Solomon drew two fouls and generated five crosses (zero accurate), one key pass and one corner in Monday's 1-0 victory over Pisa.

Solomon motored down the flank a few times but couldn't find a teammate in any of his deliveries. He has registered at least one cross in five meetings in a row, totaling 23 (four accurate) and posting two goals, four shots (two on target) and six chances created in that span.

Manor Solomon
Fiorentina
