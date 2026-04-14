Manor Solomon News: Subs in late versus Lazio
Solomon (thigh) had fivepasses and no furhter stats in six minutes in Monday's 1-0 win over Lazio.
Solomon saw limited action in his return from a fairly significant thigh problem. He'll challenge Jack Harrison if he manages to improve his fitness ahead of Monday's away contest against Lecce. He halted a five-match string with at least one cross in this one.
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