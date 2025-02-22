Manu Duah Injury: Out for opener

Duah (leg) is out for Sunday's match against the Galaxy.

Duah will not make his MLS debut Sunday, with the midfielder out due to a leg injury. With it being the midfielder's first year out of college, he will look to make an early statement in the league with the new club, hoping this injury doesn't keep him out long. He was the first overall pick in the SuperDraft, so he could see a decent role with the league's newest club in their first season.