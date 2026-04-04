Manu Duah headshot

Manu Duah News: Sent off Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Duah picked up a red card in the 32nd minute of Saturday's game against San Jose Earthquakes.

Duah left his side with 10 men after denying an obvious scoring opportunity in his sixth start of the season. Such event forces him to serve a one-match ban in the upcoming matchup against Minnesota, becoming available again for a subsequent visit to Real Salt Lake. Wilson Eisner subbed on after Duah's dismissal, but Christopher McVey will return from his respective suspension and could be a more natural replacement.

Manu Duah
San Diego FC
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