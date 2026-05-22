Manu Fernandez Injury: Out for season finale

Fernandez suffered a minor sprain during training Thursday and has been ruled out of Saturday's season finale against Sevilla, according to coach Claudio Giraldez, per Mundo Celeste. "Manu joins the injured players, he had a minor sprain yesterday during training and couldn't train today. The rest are all available."

Fernandez ends the season with 17 tackles, 12 interceptions and 37 clearances across 17 appearances (12 starts), having been a reliable rotation option for Celta throughout the campaign. The timing of the injury is unfortunate for the defender, who will miss the final fixture of the season after picking up the issue in training with just one game remaining.