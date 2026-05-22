Manu Fernandez News: Makes squad despite injury scare

Fernandez (undisclosed) has been included in the squad for Saturday's season finale against Sevilla despite having been ruled out earlier in the week after suffering a minor sprain in training, the club posted.

Fernandez had been announced as unavailable by coach Claudio Giraldez after being unable to train Thursday, making his inclusion in the matchday squad a positive turnaround for Celta heading into the final fixture of the season. The defender has been a reliable rotation option throughout the campaign and will now have the opportunity to feature in the curtain closer against Sevilla.