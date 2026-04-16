Manu Garcia Injury: Doubtful with knee issue

Garcia is questionable for Friday's clash against Vancouver Whitecaps due to a knee issue, according to the MLS player status report.

Garcia's status is uncertain, but if he can't go, Jake Davis will likely start in his place, and Magomed-Shapi Suleymanov will gain increased set-piece duties. The Spaniard's physical issues had been a recurring problem last season, but he has started in each of the first seven league games of 2026. He delivered one assist from 14 chances created over that period.