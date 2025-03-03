Manu Garcia News: Active display in loss

Garcia had three off-target shots, created three chances, sent in three crosses (one accurate) and made two tackles (both won) during Saturday's 2-1 loss against San Jose.

Garcia started for the first time since joining SKC and was very active on the attacking end, initiating several plays while also going up the field and finding space between opposition's lines to finish plays. This was definitely a great first impression by the Spaniard, who will hope to do even better once he's fully settled in his new club.