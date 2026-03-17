Manu Garcia headshot

Manu Garcia News: Assists in road win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Manu Garcia assisted once to go with four chances created, three crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Los Angeles Galaxy.

Garcia created Dejan Joveljic's opener just before halftime with his first assist in the campaign. The midfielder led Kansas City with a season-high four chances created during the win. He also sent in the most crosses for his side.

Manu Garcia
Sporting Kansas City
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