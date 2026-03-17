Manu Garcia News: Assists in road win
Manu Garcia assisted once to go with four chances created, three crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Los Angeles Galaxy.
Garcia created Dejan Joveljic's opener just before halftime with his first assist in the campaign. The midfielder led Kansas City with a season-high four chances created during the win. He also sent in the most crosses for his side.
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