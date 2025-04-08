Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Manu Garcia headshot

Manu Garcia News: Assists match-winner Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2025 at 9:23pm

Manu Garcia assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and one corner in Saturday's 2-0 victory against St. Louis City SC.

Garcia was able to play in Dejan Joveljic in the 72nd minute to help secure the first win of the season Saturday. He looked alot more comfortable in this new system, headed by manager Kerry Zavagnin, that saw him be able to play through the middle much more and have freedom to create. We should see an increase in output as time goes on.

Manu Garcia
Sporting Kansas City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now