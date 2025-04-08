Manu Garcia News: Assists match-winner Saturday

Manu Garcia assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and one corner in Saturday's 2-0 victory against St. Louis City SC.

Garcia was able to play in Dejan Joveljic in the 72nd minute to help secure the first win of the season Saturday. He looked alot more comfortable in this new system, headed by manager Kerry Zavagnin, that saw him be able to play through the middle much more and have freedom to create. We should see an increase in output as time goes on.