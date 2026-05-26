Manu Garcia News: Credited with assist in loss

Manu Garcia assisted once to go with three crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 loss against New York Red Bulls.

Garcia delivered the assist that led to Calvin Harris' goal in the second half, and he's been one of the most reliable playmaking alternatives for Sporting KC. The Spaniard has one goal and three assists this season, but he recorded three goal contributions (one goal, two assists) in his last three outings off the bench before the World Cup break.