Manu Garcia News: Fit to start Friday
Garcia (knee) is in the initial lineup for Friday's match against Vancouver Whitecaps.
Garcia avoided a serious issue following some injury concerns before this game. He'll consequently retain his spot as part of a three-man midfield, leaving Jake Davis among the substitutes. Having failed to score but logged one assist in seven MLS appearances this year, Garcia could be reliable for playmaking output given his role as a set-piece taker.
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