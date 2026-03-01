Manu Garcia News: Four crosses Saturday
Garcia generated four crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Columbus Crew.
Garcia recorded four crosses Saturday, including two accurate crosses. He also took four corners, providing solid production despite not being involved in either of his side's goals. He's had a strong start to the season with five chances created, seven crosses and seven corners through two matches, so he's bound to provide an assist sooner or later.
