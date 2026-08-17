Manu Garcia News: Parts ways with SKC

Garcia has agreed to terminate his contract with Sporting Kansas City, the club announced Monday.

Garcia enjoyed outstanding moments in Kansas City and had been heavily involved even in the 2026 season, but his link with the club was cut short after his contract termination. The midfielder finished with totals of four goals and 10 assists along with 30 shots, 73 chances created and 42 corner kicks throughout 45 MLS matches played for the team. While his next destination is yet to be revealed, he should be an interesting option for other clubs in the region thanks to his vision and attacking ability.