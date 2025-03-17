Manu Garcia News: Provides first assist of the season

Garcia assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Minnesota United.

Garcia provided his first assist of the season on Dejan Joveljic's equalizer in the 80th minute of Saturday's clash against Minnesota, capping off an incredible comeback after being three goals down. The Spanish midfielder has been contributing well this season, adding three chances created to bring his total to nine in four appearances. He also recorded three crosses for the third time in as many games. He will aim to contribute again Saturday against LAFC.