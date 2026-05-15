Manu Garcia News: Provides spark off bench

Manu Garcia assisted once to go with zero corners and three chances created in Wednesday's 3-1 victory over Los Angeles Galaxy.

Manu Garcia shrugged off multiple challenging defenders Wednesday to provide the perfectly weighted ball that assisted Kansas City's final goal in their 3-1 win over Los Angeles. The appearance marked his first substitute appearance of the campaign after making 11 successive starting appearances. Through 12 appearances (11 starts), Manu Garcia has created 21 chances.