Manu Garcia headshot

Manu Garcia News: Scores in comeback victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Garcia scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Austin FC.

Garcia scored a massive goal Saturday, a strike in the 79th minute assisted Shapi Suleymanov which tied the match at 1-1 before Stephen Afrifa scored the winner just three minutes later. It was his second straight match coming off the bench and he recorded a goal contribution in both appearances. It was the only shot he took in his 26 minutes on the pitch, but it was all he needed to make a sizable impact.

Manu Garcia
Sporting Kansas City
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