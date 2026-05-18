Manu Garcia News: Scores in comeback victory

Garcia scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Austin FC.

Garcia scored a massive goal Saturday, a strike in the 79th minute assisted Shapi Suleymanov which tied the match at 1-1 before Stephen Afrifa scored the winner just three minutes later. It was his second straight match coming off the bench and he recorded a goal contribution in both appearances. It was the only shot he took in his 26 minutes on the pitch, but it was all he needed to make a sizable impact.