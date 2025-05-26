Manu Garcia News: Scores on Saturday

Garcia scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-3 draw against New England Revolution. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 68th minute.

Garcia found the net in the 61st minute off an assist from Erik Thommy. Garcia also contributed defensively with two tackles, two clearances and an interception. This marked his first goal in six games, bringing his season tally to two.