Manu Garcia News: Single shot in loss

Garcia registered one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Friday's 3-0 defeat versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Garcia took a shot and a corner during Friday's loss, but did little else during a comprehensive defeat. The team as a whole failed to put a single shot on goal, so it's hard to take much away from this match other than that SKC could hardly touch the ball going forward. There should be some more manageable matches ahead for Garcia.