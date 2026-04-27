Manu Garcia News: Six crosses in heavy defeat

Manu Garcia had one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 5-0 defeat versus Chicago Fire.

Manu Garcia's six cross attempts (two accurate) led a hapless Kansas City attack Saturday as they fell in a 5-0 road loss. The appearance marked the midfielder's ninth consecutive starting appearance to begin the campaign and his eighth 90 minute shift. Manu Garcia has created 16 chances overall with just one assist to show for his effort.