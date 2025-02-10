Manu Injury: Suffers torn ACL

Manu suffered a torn ACL in Saturday's 3-2 domestic league win over Moreirense and will miss the rest of the 2024/25 season.

Manu left the contest late in the first half, shortly after Alexander Bah had also left the field with a knee injury. It was later confirmed that both players suffered left knee sprains with a complete rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament, effectively ending their campaigns. The defensive midfielder, who spent the first half of the season with Vitoria Guimaraes, won't be able to return until the 2025/26 campaign.