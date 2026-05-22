Manu Kone Injury: Available for Verona clash
Kone (thigh) will be an option Sunday after working regularly in recent days, La Voce reported.
Kone will be in the running to start with Neil El Aynaoui and Niccolo Pisilli after being diagnosed with an ailment following his absence in the derby. He has assisted once and added three chances created, three tackles (one won) and three interceptions in his last five showings (all starts).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now