Manu Kone Injury: Expected to return against Fiorentina

Kone (thigh) resumed training fully Wednesday, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Kone will have multiple sessions to work on his fitness and be in contention to start Monday versus Fiorentina despite missing the last five games because of a thigh injury. Niccolo Pisilli took his place for the most part. He has provided one assist in his last five displays (all starts), notching four shots (zero on target), five chances created and eight tackles (one won) during that stretch.