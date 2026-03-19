Manu Kone Injury: Forced off early midweek

Kone left Thursday's UEFA Europa League game versus Bologna after 20 minutes due to an apparent right thigh injury, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Kone recently missed one match because of muscle fatigue in the same area and was in significant pain upon leaving the pitch. He'll be a long shot to appear against Lecce on Sunday, given the short turnaround. Niccolo Pisilli and Neil El Aynaoui will pick up the slack if he's forced to spend some time on the sidelines.