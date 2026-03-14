Manu Kone Injury: Likely to return versus Como

Kone (thigh) has been spotted in training and has good chances of starting against Como on Sunday, Sky Italy reported.

Kone was spared midweek because of an ailment, mostly to preserve him for this match and the return leg against Bologna. He'll substitute for Neil El Aynoui if indeed fit enough to get the call. He has notched at least one clearance in his last three displays, amassing five, assisting once and adding four off-target shots, three key passes and six tackles (one won) during that stretch.