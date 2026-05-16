Manu Kone Injury: Questionable for Lazio bout

Kone picked up a muscular problem in the final training session of the week and is in doubt for Sunday's derby with Lazio, Sky Italy reported.

Kone was unable to complete the last practice before the game and might undergo the tests in the next few hours to assess the severity of his late issue and determine his status for Sunday. Niccolo Pisilli and Neil El Aynaoui woul soak up his workload if he weren't available or 100 percent.