Manu Kone Injury: Ruled out for Lazio game

Kone (undisclosed) will miss Sunday's clash with Lazio.

Kone got hurt too close to the game to be called up and will be better assessed in the next few days to determine his status for the season finale against Verona. Niccolo Pisilli, Bryan Cristante and Neil El Aynaoui are all starting in the midfield in a less aggressive formation, with Matias Soule initially on the bench.