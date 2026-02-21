Manu Kone Injury: Set to return versus Cremonese

Kone (thigh) has been training regularly since the start of the week without any hiccups and will be available Sunday, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Kone might reprise starting immediately over Niccolo Pisilli and Neil El Aynaoui since he had multiple days to ramp up after sitting out four fixtures. He's been a staple throughout the season and has created exactly one chance in his last six outings, adding one goal, six shots (three on target) and 10 tackles (seven won). Additionally, he has registered one or more interceptions in his last three displays, racking up five.