Manu Kone News: Assist Sunday

Kone assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 3-3 draw versus Juventus.

Kone has found an assist in his second game back from injury, with the midfielder finding Donyell Malen in the 65th minute. This is Kone's second assist of the season, bringing him to four goal contributions on the season. He should continue in his starting role now that he is back from the injury and quickly back on track.