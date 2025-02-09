Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Manu Kone headshot

Manu Kone News: Clears disqualification

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Kone completed a one-game ban in Sunday's 1-0 win over Venezia.

Kone will return to the XI against Porto and likely Parma after seeing his streak of consecutive starts come to an end. Lucas Gourna-Douath will be his main deputy after the January window. He has notched five tackles (four won), five interceptions, six clearances and two chances created in his last five appearances.

Manu Kone
Roma
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now