Manu Kone News: Clears disqualification
Kone completed a one-game ban in Sunday's 1-0 win over Venezia.
Kone will return to the XI against Porto and likely Parma after seeing his streak of consecutive starts come to an end. Lucas Gourna-Douath will be his main deputy after the January window. He has notched five tackles (four won), five interceptions, six clearances and two chances created in his last five appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now