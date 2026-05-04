Manu Kone News: Provides one assist in win

Kone assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Monday's 4-0 win versus Fiorentina.

Kone played a decisive supporting role in Monday's 4-0 win over Fiorentina, delivering the assist for Mario Hermoso's third goal in the first half after beating Nicolo Fagioli on the byline and squaring a perfectly timed cross for his teammate to finish. The French midfielder was disciplined and technically assured throughout the 90 minutes, combining defensive intensity with progressive ball-carrying, while adding one key pass and one tackle. Kone has now registered three assists across 27 Serie A appearances this season, operating as the most defensively active midfielder in his side's 3-4-2-1 system and remaining a key figure during a strong run that has seen his team win eight of their last 11 home league matches.