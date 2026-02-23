Manu Kone headshot

Manu Kone News: Shows well in Cremonese match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Kone created two scoring chances and had three off-target shots, two tackles (zero won) and one clearance in Sunday's 3-0 victory over Cremonese.

Kone saw a full complement of minutes in his return and had a well-rounded display, recording his second-highest number of shots in the season. He has had at least one key pass in seven displays on the trot, amassing eight chances created and adding nine attempts (three on target) and 12 tackles (seven won) over that span.

Manu Kone
Roma
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now