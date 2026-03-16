Manu Kone News: Struggles in return against Como

Kone (thigh) drew one foul and recorded one tackle (zero won) and one clearance in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Como.

Kone got the call and played the whole game after dealing with a small injury, but wasn't the usual presence in the midfield and didn't pick up stats on either end. He has registered at least one clearance in his last four displays, accumulating six, assisting once and notching four off-target shots, four chances created, and seven tackles (one won) during that stretch.