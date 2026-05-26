Manu Kone headshot

Manu Kone News: Subdued display against Verona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 26, 2026 at 1:57am

Kone (thigh) had two clearances and eight completed passes and committed one foul in 18 minutes in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Verona.

Kone returned from a one-game absence but didn't get the nod and didn't do a lot during a short stint off the bench. He closes his solid campaign with two goals, three assists, 27 chances created and 52 tackles in 36 games. He'll play in the World Cup with France.

Manu Kone
Roma
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