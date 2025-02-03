Fantasy Soccer
Manu Kone headshot

Manu Kone News: Suspended for Venezia game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Kone had one tackle (one won) and one off-target show, drew one foul and was cautioned for the fifth time this season in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Napoli.

Kone left earlier than usual as he got dinged up in a tackle but will have time to recover as he'll miss Sunday's away game against Venezia due to yellow-card accumulation. Bryan Cristante, Leandro Paredes and Niccolo Pisilli will pick up the slack in the midfield.

Manu Kone
Roma
More Stats & News
